Raiders baseball ranked 25th

FAIRBORN, Ohio – For the first time in program history, the Wright State baseball team appears in the Baseball America weekly poll as the Raiders are ranked #25 in this week’s poll, which was released on Monday.
Wright State opened the season this past weekend by winning two of three games at then #10 ranked Clemson, winning 6-4 on Friday and 9-2 on Sunday. The two wins were the 12th and 13th for the Raiders over a ranked program since the start of the 2007 season. It marks the first time WSU had won two games over a ranked program in a series since taking the final two of a three-game series at #18 Mississippi February 24 and 25, 2007.
WSU returns to action this weekend with a three-game series at #5 South Carolina. The Raiders and Gamecocks will play single games on Friday (4:00), Saturday (3:00) and Sunday (1:30).
The following is the February 20 Baseball America poll:
|Rank
|Team
|2017 Record
|Previous Rank
|1.
|TCU
|3-0
|1
|2.
|Florida State
|2-1
|2
|3.
|Florida
|3-0
|3
|4.
|LSU
|3-0
|4
|5.
|South Carolina
|2-1
|5
|6.
|Louisville
|3-0
|7
|7.
|Cal State Fullerton
|2-1
|8
|8.
|Oregon State
|3-0
|9
|9.
|Vanderbilt
|2-1
|11
|10.
|Washington
|2-1
|12
|11.
|East Carolina
|0-3
|6
|12.
|North Carolina State
|2-1
|14
|13.
|Virginia
|3-0
|16
|14.
|North Carolina
|3-0
|17
|15.
|Clemson
|1-2
|10
|16.
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1-1
|13
|17.
|Georgia Tech
|3-0
|21
|18.
|Coastal Carolina
|1-2
|15
|19.
|Arizona
|3-0
|22
|20.
|Oklahoma State
|1-1
|18
|21.
|Texas Tech
|3-1
|25
|22.
|Mississippi
|3-0
|NR
|23.
|Stanford
|1-2
|23
|24.
|UC Santa Barbara
|1-2
|19
|25.
|Wright State
|2-1
|NR