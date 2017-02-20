Raiders baseball ranked 25th

FAIRBORN, Ohio – For the first time in program history, the Wright State baseball team appears in the Baseball America weekly poll as the Raiders are ranked #25 in this week’s poll, which was released on Monday.

Wright State opened the season this past weekend by winning two of three games at then #10 ranked Clemson, winning 6-4 on Friday and 9-2 on Sunday.  The two wins were the 12th and 13th for the Raiders over a ranked program since the start of the 2007 season.  It marks the first time WSU had won two games over a ranked program in a series since taking the final two of a three-game series at #18 Mississippi February 24 and 25, 2007.

WSU returns to action this weekend with a three-game series at #5 South Carolina.  The Raiders and Gamecocks will play single games on Friday (4:00), Saturday (3:00) and Sunday (1:30).

The following is the February 20 Baseball America poll:

Rank Team 2017 Record Previous Rank
1. TCU 3-0 1
2. Florida State 2-1 2
3. Florida 3-0 3
4. LSU 3-0 4
5. South Carolina 2-1 5
6. Louisville 3-0 7
7. Cal State Fullerton 2-1 8
8. Oregon State 3-0 9
9. Vanderbilt 2-1 11
10. Washington 2-1 12
11. East Carolina 0-3 6
12. North Carolina State 2-1 14
13. Virginia 3-0 16
14. North Carolina 3-0 17
15. Clemson 1-2 10
16. Louisiana-Lafayette 1-1 13
17. Georgia Tech 3-0 21
18. Coastal Carolina 1-2 15
19. Arizona 3-0 22
20. Oklahoma State 1-1 18
21. Texas Tech 3-1 25
22. Mississippi 3-0 NR
23. Stanford 1-2 23
24. UC Santa Barbara 1-2 19
25. Wright State 2-1 NR

