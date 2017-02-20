Raiders baseball ranked 25th

FAIRBORN, Ohio – For the first time in program history, the Wright State baseball team appears in the Baseball America weekly poll as the Raiders are ranked #25 in this week’s poll, which was released on Monday.

Wright State opened the season this past weekend by winning two of three games at then #10 ranked Clemson, winning 6-4 on Friday and 9-2 on Sunday. The two wins were the 12th and 13th for the Raiders over a ranked program since the start of the 2007 season. It marks the first time WSU had won two games over a ranked program in a series since taking the final two of a three-game series at #18 Mississippi February 24 and 25, 2007.

WSU returns to action this weekend with a three-game series at #5 South Carolina. The Raiders and Gamecocks will play single games on Friday (4:00), Saturday (3:00) and Sunday (1:30).

The following is the February 20 Baseball America poll:

Rank Team 2017 Record Previous Rank 1. TCU 3-0 1 2. Florida State 2-1 2 3. Florida 3-0 3 4. LSU 3-0 4 5. South Carolina 2-1 5 6. Louisville 3-0 7 7. Cal State Fullerton 2-1 8 8. Oregon State 3-0 9 9. Vanderbilt 2-1 11 10. Washington 2-1 12 11. East Carolina 0-3 6 12. North Carolina State 2-1 14 13. Virginia 3-0 16 14. North Carolina 3-0 17 15. Clemson 1-2 10 16. Louisiana-Lafayette 1-1 13 17. Georgia Tech 3-0 21 18. Coastal Carolina 1-2 15 19. Arizona 3-0 22 20. Oklahoma State 1-1 18 21. Texas Tech 3-1 25 22. Mississippi 3-0 NR 23. Stanford 1-2 23 24. UC Santa Barbara 1-2 19 25. Wright State 2-1 NR