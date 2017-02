DAYTON (WDTN) — Dayton Police have called SWAT officers to the scene of a standoff on Beckman Street.

The standoff began around 11 p.m. on Sunday at a house in the 500 block of Beckman.

A man is reportedly inside the house. Police outside the house were using a bullhorn, commanding the man to come out.

Police haven’t identified the man, or what he is wanted for, at this point.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.