Teen hospitalized after Darke County crash

Careflight helicopter. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)
CareFlight called to scene in Darke Co. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A 14-year-old boy was taken by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital after a crash in Darke County.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday in the 2400 block of Wildcat Road.

Deputies say 16-year-old Nicole Shell was driving east on Wildcat Road in a SUV when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road.

The SUV hit a utility pole and flipped over. Shell was treated at the scene and released.

Her passenger, Michael Shell, was hurt and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The accident remains under investigation.

Union City Rescue, Liberty Township Fire Department and Miami Valley Careflight assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

