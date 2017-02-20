Thousands of demonstrators across US say ‘Not My President’

(AP) – Thousands of demonstrators turned out Monday across the U.S. to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed Not My President’s Day.

The events on the federal holiday didn’t draw nearly as many people as the million-plus who thronged the streets following the Republican president’s inauguration a month earlier, but the message was similar.

Thousands of flag-waving protesters lined up outside Central Park in Manhattan. Many in the crowd chanted “No ban, no wall. The Trump regime has got to fall.” They held aloft signs saying “Uphold the Constitution Now” and “Impeach the Liar.”

A rally in downtown Los Angeles also drew thousands. Demonstrators there called attention to Trump’s crackdown on immigration and his party’s response to climate change and the environment. Organizers said they chose to rally on the holiday as a way to honor past presidents by exercising their constitutional right to assemble and peacefully protest.

Not My Presidents Day Rallies View as list View as gallery Open Gallery People rally near the Trump Tower in Chicago on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Thousands of demonstrators turned out Monday across the U.S. to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents' Day protest dubbed Not My President's Day. (AP Photo/Tammy Webber) A pair of demonstrators hold up a sign showing Russian President Vladimir Putin in front of the Russian Ambassador's Residence in downtown Washington during a march toward the White House during a 'Not My President's Day' rally, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Anti-Trump activists seized on Monday's federal holiday to organize rallies in cities around the country to oppose policies for President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) People participate in a protest Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Portland, Ore. Thousands of demonstrators turned out Monday across the U.S. to challenge President Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed Not My President's Day. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP) Jaime Shimkus participates in the Not My President rally at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, Monday Feb. 20, 2017. Protesters rallied against President Donald Trump on Presidents Day. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) A woman participates in a protest Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Portland, Ore. Thousands of demonstrators turned out Monday across the U.S. to challenge President Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed Not My President's Day. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP) People gathered in Washington to rally against President Donald Trump at DuPont Circle in Washington, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. The DC rally is one of several "Not My President's Day" protests planned across the country to mark the President's Day holiday. Protesters are criticizing Trump's immigration policies, among other things. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Carolyn Chavana cries while listening to speakers at the Not My President rally at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Protesters rallied against President Donald Trump on Presidents Day. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Demonstrators hold a rally Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Salt Lake City. The rally is one of several Not My Presidents Day protests planned across the country to mark the Presidents Day holiday. Protesters are criticizing President Donald Trump's immigration policies, among other things. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Marcel Ast, 10, from New Jersey, holds up a sign during a "Not My Presidents Day" rally at DuPont Circle in Washington, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Anti-President Donald Trump activists seized on Monday's federal holiday to organize rallies in cities around the country to oppose policies by Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Protesters stand on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Demonstrators gathered to express their opposition to President Donald Trump and take part in a ''Not My President's Day'' rally. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) A rally against Donald Trump stretches a few blocks along Central Park West in New York, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Demonstrators unhappy with President Donald Trump's policies attended a "Not My Presidents Day" rally. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Protesters demonstrate near the Trump Tower in Chicago on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 20, 1017. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP) Demonstrators hold a rally Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Salt Lake City. The rally is one of several Not My Presidents Day protests planned across the country to mark the Presidents Day holiday. Protesters are criticizing President Donald Trump's immigration policies, among other things. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Protesters stand on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Demonstrators gathered to express their opposition to President Donald Trump and take part in a ''Not My President's Day'' rally. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Laurence Herrera joins other demonstrators in protest of President Donald Trump on the steps outside of Los Angeles City Hall on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Several hundred people gathered in front of Los Angeles City Hall this morning to express their opposition to President Donald Trump and take part in a Not My Presidents Day rally. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Protesters stand on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Demonstrators gathered to express their opposition to President Donald Trump and take part in a ''Not My President's Day'' rally. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Protesters stand on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Demonstrators gathered to express their opposition to President Donald Trump and take part in a ''Not My President's Day'' rally. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

In Chicago, several hundred rallied across the river from the Trump Tower, shouting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”

Rebecca Wolfram of Chicago, who’s in her 60s, said concerns about climate change and immigrant rights under Trump prompted her to start attending rallies.

“I’m trying to demonstrate as much as possible until I figure out what else to do,” said Wolfram, who held a sign that said “Old white ladies are really displeased.”

Several hundred demonstrated in Washington, D.C. Dozens gathered around the fountain in Dupont Circle chanting “Dump Trump” and “Love, not hate: That’s what makes America great.”

Dozens marched through midtown Atlanta for a rally named with a Georgia flavor: “ImPEACH NOW! (Not My) President’s Day March.”

Hundreds of protesters chanting “This is what democracy looks like” marched through Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the crowd marched to push back against Trump and his administration’s stance on such issues as the environment, immigration, free speech and Russia.

Some people raised signs that said “Not My President,” while others held up a large American flag. Protester Reg Brookings warned the crowd that Trump is trying to divide the country by making such groups as immigrants the enemy.

A small but unruly group of protesters faced off with police in downtown Portland, Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the police confronted the crowd in front of the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building. Police took some people into custody.

Hundreds of Trump opponents and supporters turned out in Rapid City, South Dakota.

A larger anti-Trump faction stood on a street corner as part of a “Not My President” protest, similar to other demonstrations being held across the country. A group supporting the president lined up on a different corner at the same intersection.

