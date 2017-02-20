Vandalia Police urge residents to lock car doors

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia Police received more than 10 calls over the weekend for reports of thefts from vehicles.

Police point to a single reason for the thefts: every car was left unlocked.

The robbers went straight for glove-boxes and loose change in the vehicles, also taking a laptop.

Police say they tried to look for finger prints, but most of the cars were too wet to get clear prints.

Police are now asking residents to be on heightened alert, and to please lock their cars.

“One of the things we would like to simply remind residents to do, is be aware of the fact that when they park their vehicles, make sure they lock their vehicles and also remove any valuables that are in their cars. That way it doesn’t lead to a temptation or lead to a possibility of their cars being rummaged through,” said Vandalia Police Lt. Kurt Althouse.

2 NEWS asked Vandalia Police about the ongoing investigation and they said there are no leads, but they expect more victims to come forward this week.