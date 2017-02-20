Winter fog makes for a tricky morning commute

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Instead of snowfall or cold temperatures this morning, drivers dealt with another issue, fog. At times this morning visibility was down to only 20 to 30 feet. This meant many drivers had to change the normal routine in order to stay safe.

Jack Stiver is used to traveling along 35 in Greene County. Today the familiarity of his route like where the traffic signals are – paid off.

“Well you have to know where they’re at and anticipate where they are and slow down,” explained Stiver.

For several hours visibility was near zero in many locations around the Miami Valley. Slowing down Stiver and many other drivers.

“I’m driving 40 to 50 when I should be doing 60,” Stiver said.

Slowing down is key in these conditions. It’s especially challenging when you’re hauling equipment like Ryan Creamer.

“I was riding the breaks the whole way here. It’s a heavy load to stop pretty quick,” Creamer said.

But it wasn’t all smooth this morning. Creamer said there were a couple of turns where it was difficult to see oncoming traffic.

“It’s rough. We actually had a couple of close calls. Thankfully there were a couple of cops directing traffic. It’s crazy you can’t see 20 feet in front of you,” Creamer explained.

The thick fog is something many drivers aren’t used to seeing in late February. Ben Shoenfelt grew up in Greene County and says this weather is a little odd.

“Cold represents something and then I switch to baseball and swimming in the summer. So when it’s cold be cold. It’s going to be 70 on Friday. It’s kind of bothering me and I wish it wouldn’t,” Shoenfelt said.

Everyone we talked to this morning said it was a little odd to see fog instead of snow. But they would rather take the fog over snow covered roadways.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news