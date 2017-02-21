3-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a three-vehicle accident in Harrison Township.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Shoup Mill Road and North Main Street.

A van, car and SUV were involved in the crash. One person was killed.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office isn’t releasing any other information yet.

The intersection is almost completely shut down, with one lane of traffic being allowed to make a right-hand turn. All other lanes are blocked.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

