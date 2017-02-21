7 people killed in car crashes in 5 days ‘concerning’ to Ohio State Highway Patrol

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Since Friday, 7 people have been killed on Greene, Montgomery and Clark county highways. The recent spike in crashes has Ohio State Highway Patrol concerned.

“It’s obviously concerning,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Colbert said. “This weekend has been a very deadly weekend in the Miami Valley.”

At least 7 lives have been claimed on Ohio roadways since Friday. Victims range in age from 16-years-old to 51-years-old.

The most recent happened Tuesday morning in Harrison Township, where a 3-car accident killed a 51-year-old woman. The accident happened at around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of Shoup Mill Road and State Route 48. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“It seems like a lot of the things that seem to be a common link are excessive speed,” Sgt. Colbert said. “And aggressive driving.”

At Saturday’s fatal crash in Greene County, witnesses told Police the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the guardrail. He’s been identified as 30-year-old Muhammad Arsalan Khan. The passenger was identified as 21-year-old Torre Wooten Jr. Both men were killed.

Sgt. Colbert says they are now focusing on hot spots to curb the spike.

“This weekend we focused on 75 as part of the 6-state project,” Sgt. Colbert said. “We just started a multi-agency effort in Greene County which will run for the next several weeks. What we’re doing is basically trying to target crash causing violations.”