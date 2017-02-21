7 people killed in car crashes in 5 days ‘concerning’ to Ohio State Highway Patrol

By Published: Updated:
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Ohio State Highway Patrol

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Since Friday, 7 people have been killed on Greene, Montgomery and Clark county highways. The recent spike in crashes has Ohio State Highway Patrol concerned.

“It’s obviously concerning,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Colbert said. “This weekend has been a very deadly weekend in the Miami Valley.”

At least 7 lives have been claimed on Ohio roadways since Friday. Victims range in age from 16-years-old to 51-years-old.

The most recent happened Tuesday morning in Harrison Township, where a 3-car accident killed a 51-year-old woman. The accident happened at around 7:20 a.m. near the intersection of Shoup Mill Road and State Route 48. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“It seems like a lot of the things that seem to be a common link are excessive speed,” Sgt. Colbert said. “And aggressive driving.”

At Saturday’s fatal crash in Greene County, witnesses told Police the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the guardrail. He’s been identified as 30-year-old Muhammad Arsalan Khan. The passenger was identified as 21-year-old Torre Wooten Jr. Both men were killed.

Sgt. Colbert says they are now focusing on hot spots to curb the spike.

“This weekend we focused on 75 as part of the 6-state project,” Sgt. Colbert said. “We just started a multi-agency effort in Greene County which will run for the next several weeks. What we’re doing is basically trying to target crash causing violations.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s