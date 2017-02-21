Additional charges for man accused of escaping work release program

Charles Sturgill, III (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After pleading not guilty to escaping from a work release program this weekend, Charles Sturgill, is back behind bars.

Sturgill is the latest of several inmates who’ve walked off the secured transition offender [STOP] program.

He now faces two additional charges of felony escape and robbery on top of his original probation violation on aggravated burglary.

Sturgill was arraigned at the Dayton Municipal Court Tuesday.  His bond was set for $100,000.

According to police reports, Sturgill and three other inmates were out on a work detail Sunday.  When it was time to head back Sturgill punched the security guard in the face and pushed him out of a county van, before climbing into the driver seat and taking off.

The report also stated Sturgill should not have been on work detail in the first place because he was considered a flight risk.

Police tracked down Sturgill at his mother’s house later that day. His mother, Kathleen Sturgill, was charged with obstruction of justice.  She was released from the Montgomery County Jail on Sunday.

Sturgill is due back in court February 27.

 

