Dayton mayor to deliver State of the City Wednesday

By Published: Updated:
Mayor Whaley State of City 2015

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton mayor Nan Whaley is scheduled to deliver her annual State of the City address on Wednesday.

The speech is at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on the second floor of city hall, at 101 W. Third St. It is open to the public. Seating is on a first come, first serve basis.

This will be Mayor Whaley’s fourth State of the City address. She will recap progress in Dayton in 2016 and look ahead to the rest of 2017.

We will stream the State of the City online at WDTN.com.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s