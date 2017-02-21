Dayton mayor to deliver State of the City Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton mayor Nan Whaley is scheduled to deliver her annual State of the City address on Wednesday.

The speech is at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on the second floor of city hall, at 101 W. Third St. It is open to the public. Seating is on a first come, first serve basis.

This will be Mayor Whaley’s fourth State of the City address. She will recap progress in Dayton in 2016 and look ahead to the rest of 2017.

We will stream the State of the City online at WDTN.com.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news