Dayton police looking for beer bandit

By Published: Updated:
Generic Police LIghts 2

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are looking for the suspect accused of stealing beer from a local convenience store.

According to a police report, a woman stole $40 worth of beer from the UDF in the 1200 block of Brown St. around 8:15 p.m. Monday. The store employee reported she stole a 24-pack of Budweiser and a 24-pack of Bud Light.

The store employee described the woman as being in her mid-30s, wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. She left in a blue car.

A few minutes later, a similar incident was reported at the Circle K in the 1900 block of E. Fifth St. A female suspect wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans stole $40 worth of beer from that convenience store. An employee reported she left in a blue 1980s station wagon.

Dayton police have not said if the two incidents are connected. If you have any information on either case, call crime stoppers at 222-STOP.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s