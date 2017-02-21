Dayton police looking for beer bandit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are looking for the suspect accused of stealing beer from a local convenience store.

According to a police report, a woman stole $40 worth of beer from the UDF in the 1200 block of Brown St. around 8:15 p.m. Monday. The store employee reported she stole a 24-pack of Budweiser and a 24-pack of Bud Light.

The store employee described the woman as being in her mid-30s, wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. She left in a blue car.

A few minutes later, a similar incident was reported at the Circle K in the 1900 block of E. Fifth St. A female suspect wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans stole $40 worth of beer from that convenience store. An employee reported she left in a blue 1980s station wagon.

Dayton police have not said if the two incidents are connected. If you have any information on either case, call crime stoppers at 222-STOP.