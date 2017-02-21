Flyers soar past George Mason 83-70

DAYTON (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Flyers used a big 20-0 second-half run to beat the George Mason Patriots 83-70 in front of a sellout crowd of 13,071 at UD Arena. Dayton led by seven at half and never trailed in the second half. The Flyers improved their record to 22-5 and 13-2 in Atlantic 10 Conference play. UD takes over the top spot in the A-10 with the win.

Scoochie Smith led five Dayton players in double figures with 16 points (5-8 FG). John Crosby was the player of the game with a career-high 12 points off the bench including 3-3 from the 3-pt. arc. Charles Cooke and Xeyrius Williams added 12 points each. Kendall Pollard had 10 points.

FIRST HALF – Dayton 38, George Mason 31

• The Flyers were able to get an early lead (11-6 with 14:13 left in the first), but a 6-2 run by Mason gave the Patriots what turned out to be their only lead.

• Dayton stretched the lead to ten (33-23) with just over four minutes left in the half.

• UD went into the locker room with a seven-point advantage.

• Dayton shot 6-17 (.350) from beyond the arc in the first half. George Mason was 4-11 (.360).

• The Flyers shot 14 of 33 from the field (.420), while the Patriots shot 12 of 28 (.430).

• UD’s nine fast break points to Mason’s zero was a difference in the first half.

SECOND HALF – Dayton 83, George Mason 70

• After trading baskets for the first five minutes of the half, the Patriots went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to one point (48-47) with 13:30 left.

• The Flyers answered with a 20-0 run to the delight of the near-capacity crowd. Dayton led 68-47 with 7:30 left in the game.

• John Crosby gave UD a huge spark off the bench, hitting two threes and scoring nine points during the 20-0 run.

• Dayton maintained a 19-point margin as late as 5:41 to go, but four straight empty possessions allowed GMU to reverse the momentum.

• The margin shrank to nine points with 1:40 left (77-68), and again with 1:10 left (79-70), but Scoochie Smith made all four of his free throws in the final 66 seconds to make the final 83-70.

• The Flyers made 14 of 30 field goals (.466) in the second half.

BY THE NUMBERS

• 16 – Scoochie Smith led the Flyers with 16 points.

• 6 — Xeyrius Williams and Kendall led the team with six rebounds.

• 5- The Flyers only committed five turnovers which is a season low, while forcing 17.

• 40 — Dayton finished shooting 10-25 from behind the arc (40 percent).

• 44 — The Flyers shot 28-63 (44 percent) from the floor. UD improved its record to 21-1 this year when connecting on 40 percent or better from the field.

• 20 — Dayton is 20-0 this season when leading with five minutes left in regulation.

• 29 — The Flyers had 29 points off turnovers

• 20-0 — The Flyers had a 20-0 run.

• 32 — The Flyers only trialed for 32 seconds of the game.

• 34 – UD has won 34 consecutive games when scored 80 or more points.

• 6 – This was the sixth time Dayton has had five players reach double figures in a game.

• 7 – The Flyers are 7-0 on Tuesdays this season.

• 100 — This marks the senior class’ 100th win, extending their UD record for wins by a class.

NOTABLE

UD assured itself of a double-bye into the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament with tonight’s win.

UP NEXT

• Dayton travels to Davidson to face the Wildcats Friday, February 24th at 9 p.m. ET.

• The Flyers will play their final home game on Wednesday, March 1st, when VCU comes to town.