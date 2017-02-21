Former corrections officer pleads guilty to attempted extortion

Michael W. Rose Jr. (Shelby County Jail).
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former corrections officer admitted to bringing contraband into the Montgomery County Jail.

Michael Rose, 29, of New Carlisle pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to attempted extortion under the color of law.

According to court records, Rose agreed to bring a cell phone into the jail in exchange for money from an inmate last September. In November, he smuggled in another cell phone and received $1,500 as payment. He provided the phone knowing the inmate wanted to use it for drug trafficking activities.

Rose faces up to 20 years in prison.

