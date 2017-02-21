Immigration attorney anticipates spike in clients once President Trump’s unveils new executive order

President Donald Trump signs an executive order for border security and immigration enforcement improvements, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at the Homeland Security Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Donald Trump could unveil a revised executive order on immigration this week.  Trump’s original order was struck down by the courts.

CNN is reporting the new order will clarify a point that caused confusion the first time around.  That the order will not impact green card holders.

Local immigration attorney Shahrazad Allen said her clientele has increased significantly since President Trump has taken office.

With the promise of a new more comprehensive immigration executive order looming, she said it’s unclear if it will include other countries or how it will impact other law abiding non-citizens who live and work in the U.S.

“There’s certainly been an increase in that aspect regardless of whether they were lawful permanent residents or they were here on an employment non-immigrant visa or students.  We have a lot of students that attend Wright State or University of Dayton and they are here on student visas and some of them are from those seven named countries, so there was definitely a concern,” Immigration attorney at P.S.E. Shahrzad Allen said.

