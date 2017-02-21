Inaccurate ‘sketches’ of Delphi suspect spread on Facebook

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — As the search for a double murder suspect continues in Indiana, social media users are being reminded to verify the source of information.

Supposed sketches of the suspect who police say killed two 13-year-old girls last week in Carroll County, Indiana have been circulating on social media.

These images did not come from law enforcement. The Carroll County 911 Dispatch Facebook page reminded concerned residents that police have only released two suspect photos.

Officials say they will provide an update on the investigation at a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m.

