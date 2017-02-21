Inaccurate ‘sketches’ of Delphi suspect spread on Facebook

John Hanlon Published: Updated:
(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — As the search for a double murder suspect continues in Indiana, social media users are being reminded to verify the source of information.

Supposed sketches of the suspect who police say killed two 13-year-old girls last week in Carroll County, Indiana have been circulating on social media.

These images did not come from law enforcement. The Carroll County 911 Dispatch Facebook page reminded concerned residents that police have only released two suspect photos.

Officials say they will provide an update on the investigation at a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s