Little boy with painful condition becomes a weatherman for the day

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) About a year ago, we introduced you to a family who encountered a random act of kindness while grocery shopping. The photo of then 3 year old Paul or PJ scanning coupons went viral.

Now four and a half, PJ is fighting a condition that leaves him in pain almost every. But that’s not stopping him from learning about what he loves, the weather.

PJ says he’s been interested in the weather “for years” and makes sure he looks at the forecast every day. He couldn’t wait to see the tools and computers we use to put together a weather forecast.

PJ has a strong spirit. Hand in hand with younger brother Remy he takes the lead.

“He’s always been very observant as to sunny, cloudy, rainy, he hates storms,” explains PJ’s father Paul Grandinette.

As we head into the studio we talk about our weather pattern and he helps me pick a few graphics.

“Oh I love this part,” PJ exclaims.

It’s hard to see this little boy who’s full of energy is actually in pain.

“He has something called ciliopathy and basically what it’s done his kidney’s since he’s been born have been enlarged and right now they are so big they are pushing on his organs,” explains his father.

This causes his abdomen to swell. His kidneys are dying and soon he’ll need a new liver. His parents are hoping in a few years he’ll be able to receive a transplant from one of them or another family member.

But for now his family is taking one day at a time and today he’s a weatherman.

PJ excitedly points out his hometown, “Look there’s Springfield look behind me.”

PJ learned there’s one color you can’t wear on the green screen.

“Now you’re inside the snowball. He’s stepping on your head,” PJ giggled.

“Anytime that we get down and think about the bad stuff, we look at him and he’s just go, go, go. You heard his giggle he’s the happiest kid I’ve ever seen,” Grandinette said.

PJ is a part of the Make-a-wish foundation and his wish has now been granted. He’s heading to Florida in a few months to enjoy Disney World and Lego Land. He can’t wait to soak up some of the summer sun.