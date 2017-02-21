Man accused of escaping work detail pleads not guilty

Related Coverage Escaped inmate, mother arrested in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of punching a security guard and escaping work detail pleaded not guilty in Dayton Municipal Court Tuesday afternoon.

Charles Sturgill, 38, is charged with felony escape and robbery.

According to a police report, he punched a security guard with Montgomery County Adult Probation Services and pushed him out of a county van during work detail on Saturday. Sturgill then climbed in and stole the van.

According to the report, Sturgill should not have been on work detail at all because he was considered a flight risk.

A judge set Sturgill’s bond at $100,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 27.