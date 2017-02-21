Man ODs in gas station bathroom while children wait outside

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man accused of overdosing on heroin in a gas station bathroom while three children in his custody waited outside has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Cody L. Cornette is facing three counts of child endangering and one count of possession of drug abuse instruments. A judge set Cornette’s bond set at $2500.00 If Cornette makes bond, the judge ordered him to have no contact with the children.

Police went to the BP gas station in the 2100 block of West Main Street in Springfield just before 8 p.m. on Monday.

Officers responded when Cornette was found not breathing in the bathroom of the gas station. Police administered several doses of Narcan and revived Cornette.

He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment. He later tried to leave the hospital, and police arrested him.

Police say Cornette admitted to going into the bathroom and shooting heroin while 4, 9 and 13-year-old girls waited outside. According to police, two of the girls are Cornette’s daughters, while the other is a daughter of his girlfriend, who was not at the scene during the incident.

Cornette’s next court date hasn’t been set yet.