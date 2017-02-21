Man ODs in gas station bathroom while children wait outside

By Published: Updated:
Cody Cornette appears in court on child endangering charges
Cody Cornette appears in court on child endangering charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man accused of overdosing on heroin in a gas station bathroom while three children in his custody waited outside has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

Cody Cornette mugshot/Clark County Jail
Cody Cornette mugshot/Clark County Jail

Cody L. Cornette is facing three counts of child endangering and one count of possession of drug abuse instruments. A judge set Cornette’s bond set at $2500.00 If Cornette makes bond, the judge ordered him to have no contact with the children.

Police went to the BP gas station in the 2100 block of West Main Street in Springfield just before 8 p.m. on Monday.

Officers responded when Cornette was found not breathing in the bathroom of the gas station. Police administered several doses of Narcan and revived Cornette.

He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment. He later tried to leave the hospital, and police arrested him.

Police say Cornette admitted to going into the bathroom and shooting heroin while 4, 9 and 13-year-old girls waited outside. According to police, two of the girls are Cornette’s daughters, while the other is a daughter of his girlfriend, who was not at the scene during the incident.

Cornette’s next court date hasn’t been set yet.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s