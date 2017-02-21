Police search for second suspect in Springfield shooting

By Published: Updated:
Springfield Police investigate a shooting on North Florence Street
Springfield Police investigate a shooting on North Florence Street

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a second suspect after a man was shot inside a home in Springfield.

Police look for a suspect after a man was shot inside a house on North Florence Street in Springfield.
Police look for a suspect after a man was shot inside a house on North Florence Street in Springfield.
One man is already in custody for the shooting, but police are canvassing the area for a second suspect.

Police say it happened at a house in the 200 block of North Florence Street around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his side. Police say the wound was a through-and-through injury.

The man was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, before being taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t release the victim’s condition.

Police believe the shooting happened after a dispute inside the house on North Florence Street.

Neighbors 2NEWS spoke with say two brothers live inside the home. At this point in time–police can’t confirm whether the brothers were involved in any way during the shooting. 

Springfield Police were waiting on a search warrant to enter the home. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as the become available.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s