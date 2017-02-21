Police search for second suspect in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for a second suspect after a man was shot inside a home in Springfield.

One man is already in custody for the shooting, but police are canvassing the area for a second suspect.

Police say it happened at a house in the 200 block of North Florence Street around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his side. Police say the wound was a through-and-through injury.

The man was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center, before being taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t release the victim’s condition.

Police believe the shooting happened after a dispute inside the house on North Florence Street.

Neighbors 2NEWS spoke with say two brothers live inside the home. At this point in time–police can’t confirm whether the brothers were involved in any way during the shooting.

Springfield Police were waiting on a search warrant to enter the home. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll provide updates as the become available.