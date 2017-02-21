Man slashes pregnant woman in face during Florida home invasion

ARGO, Fla. – (WFLA) – Authorities say a man is in custody after he slashed a pregnant woman in the face during a violent home invasion in Largo this morning. The Largo Police Department has not released the suspect’s name. We will have updates on this story as it develops.

It happened at 6:15 a.m. at a home on 7th Street Northwest.

The 42-year-old victim, who is 23 weeks pregnant, told police she was awakened by a noise coming from near the bathroom in her home. She saw a silhouette of a male in the bathroom and she ran toward the kitchen.

The suspect grabbed the woman from behind and knocked her to the ground.

The woman told police that the suspect grabbed a knife from her kitchen and slashed at her neck and face. She was able to protect her neck with her hands and arms.

The woman’s father heard the commotion went to the kitchen and jumped on the suspect’s back. The suspect broke free from the father and then hit the woman in the face with his fists.

The suspect then left the home.

The pregnant woman was transported to Morton Plant Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her father was not injured.

Detectives and forensics are analyzing the scene of the crime and have not identified the suspect.

