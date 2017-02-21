Miami Valley residents call on Rep. Mike Turner to host town hall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Protesters gathered on the steps of Congressman Mike Turner’s office this morning, demanding that Rep. Turner hold a town hall meeting.

It’s something a lot of lawmakers are facing as they return to their districts while on legislative break.

When 2 NEWS arrived at the protest, people were chanting, “Where is Mike Turner?!” Other protesters added humor by carrying binoculars and even dressing up like Waldo.

Over 100 people lined the sidewalk demanding that Turner hold a town hall to address concerns from Miami Valley residents.

“Groups of us have been coming in to speak with his aids and expressing how much we want to meet him and how much we want to have him set a date for a town hall meeting, but unfortunately they won’t commit to anything,” said protest organizer, Kim McCarthy.

McCarthy says Turner’s office has offered to do a digital town hall, but she says that won’t work.

“It’s not in person and it actually gives them the ability to control the environment.”

Some protesters who voted for Turner say they believe he has been absent in the community.

“I’ve voted for him in the past, yes,” said Heath MaCalpine, a Centerville resident.

He added,”I would tell him that he is a representative of the people and the people want to talk to him. Stop hiding Mike! People are here and they want to be heard.”

One man said he hand-delivered a letter to Turner’s office years ago and felt like he was ignored.

“As a matter of fact, I wrote him a letter, six years ago and I took it into the office, and he never even had the courtesy to respond,” said the Greene County man.

Protest organizers are trying to plan a town hall around Turner’s schedule, and they say they will proceed without him if necessary.

“We are going to hold a town hall meeting one way or the other regardless if he shows up or not,” said McCarthy.

2 NEWS reached out to Congressman Turner five times on Tuesday, between calling his spokeswoman and his office. We at 2 News want his side of the story. As of now, we’re still waiting for a call back.

