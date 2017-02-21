Middletown PD investigates alleged assault

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Middletown Division of Police issued arrest warrants for nine people as part of an assault investigation.

Officers said members of the public notified them of a video of an assault posted to Facebook around 4 p.m. Monday. Several people posted the video to the Middletown Division of Police Facebook page.

The post has been removed, but an officer reviewed the incident. Police said a 19-year-old woman was assaulted by nine adults at a home in the 500 block of 15th Ave. in Middletown.

Police issued warrants for felonious assault for: Justice Moore, Jemarious White, Kierra Curry, Cheri Jackson, Chantal Helvey, Rian Buchanan, Channel White, Alexis Barge and Kymber Leigh Calhoun.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who knows anything is asked to call Det. Hughes at 513-425-7737.

 

