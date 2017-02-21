Montgomery County Commissioners to hold press conference

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Commissioners will hold a press conference Tuesday morning. According to the communications director, the press conference is about Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer’s proposed citizen jail review group.

The press conference will be at the Montgomery County Administration Building at 10:30 a.m.

On Feb. 7, Commissioners asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate alleged civil rights violations and misconduct at the Montgomery County Jail. Eight lawsuits have been filed alleging misconduct at the jail since 2014.

Sheriff Plummer called the Commissioners’ request “politically motivated.” In a press conference on Feb. 8, Plummer said he started a civilian jail review committee that is a “work in progress.”

The Department of Justice has acknowledged that it received the request from Montgomery County Commissioners, but it has not said if it will open an investigation.