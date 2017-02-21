Moraine looking for Municipal building volunteers

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Moraine sent out a tweet early this week saying that the city needs volunteers for jobs around the municipal building.

Volunteers needed weekdays at the Municipal Building to answer phones and direct patrons. Contact the Volunteer Office at 535-1003 — City of Moraine (@CityofMoraine) February 20, 2017

Moraine started the volunteer program in 2015 and over the course of a year, over 2,000 hours were logged by volunteers.

The work is primarily office based, with much of the help geared towards court documents and making physical files into digital files.

With close to 100 full-time employees, the city says volunteers are needed more than ever. That has resulted in volunteer coordinators reaching out to retirement homes and high schools outside of Moraine.

So far, it’s working and the city hopes to offer more part-time jobs in the future

“As everyone knows, with the departure of General Motors plant, that there was some down-sizing here in the city of Moraine. The City of Moraine is not only stable, but actually growing as our economy grows, our outlook is very positive. There are many part-time and seasonal positions that will be filled toward the summer months,” said Moraine Volunteer Coordinator, Dave Miller.

The city believes that no matter how many jobs become available as the economy gets better, they will always rely heavily on volunteers.

