Motorcycle crash shuts down Gettysburg Avenue

DAYTON (WDTN) — Police say a man on a motorcycle was “lucky” to escape with only minor injuries after a crash on Monday night.

Witnesses told police the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday on North Gettysburg Avenue near Little Richmond Road.

According to witnesses, the motorcycle was driving north on Gettysburg and going fast, possibly 90 miles per hour, went the driver lost control and veered into oncoming traffic.

The motorcycle hit an SUV head-on, with witnesses saying the driver of the motorcycle was thrown 20 feet in the air. Police say the crash created a debris field nearly 75 feet long.

When officers arrived on the scene, they searched the area for the driver of the motorcycle, even looking on rooftops because of the impact of the crash.

A few minutes later, police received a call from Good Samaritan Hospital, where the man on the motorcycle had been taken by someone in another vehicle at the scene of the crash.

Police went to the hospital and interviewed the man. They say he suffered only minor injuries and was set to be released from the hospital.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Police say the man on the motorcycle could face several traffic citations, including speeding and failure to control. Official citations won’t be issued until the investigation of the crash is complete.

Gettysburg was shut down from Cornell Avenue to North James H. McGee Boulevard for more than two hours as crews worked to clean up the scene. All roads have since reopened.