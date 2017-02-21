Ohio police: Boy shot, wounded in reported robbery attempt

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — Police in northeastern Ohio say a 10-year-old boy was shot and wounded during a confrontation that was reported as an attempted robbery.

Massillon police tell The Independent that the boy was shot in the shoulder area on Monday afternoon and the injury wasn’t considered life-threatening as he was taken to a hospital.

Police say the boy was with a juvenile relative when the shooting occurred. They reported that someone in a vehicle demanded something from them and fired a shot when they didn’t comply.

Police Lt. Jason Saintenoy says officers are investigating whether there are similarities between that case and other attempted robberies that have occurred in the area.

