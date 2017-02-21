Ohio prison system investigates suspected inmate overdoses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says it’s investigating a series of nonfatal drug overdoses of inmates at a central Ohio prison this weekend.

Grant Doepel, a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, on Tuesday confirmed the investigation at Pickaway Correctional Institution. But he said further details weren’t available.

Doepel says fewer than six inmates overdosed.

Overdoses by people behind bars have become an issue as the state’s painkiller and heroin epidemic has worsened, though the problem is more closely associated with jails.

Over the past year or two, jail inmates in Lake and Richland counties, among others, have overdosed. Some of them died.

Overdoses last year at the county jail serving Youngstown in northeastern Ohio led a sheriff to request a body scanner to stop drugs from getting inside.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news