Pennsylvania teen who took Snapchat selfie with dying friend convicted

associated-press-logo By Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Westmoreland County Jail)
(Courtesy: Westmoreland County Jail)

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who authorities say shot a friend and then posed for a selfie with the dying teen has been convicted of a less serious charge.

Eighteen-year-old Maxwell Morton was convicted Thursday of third-degree murder in the shooting of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan in February 2015.

The jury rejected prosecutors’ arguments that Morton intentionally killed Mangan.

Morton testified Thursday that the teens were playing with a handgun and he thought it was unloaded when he pointed at him and pulled the trigger.

He says he took the selfie to document what happened before he had planned to kill himself.

Morton testified that people think that he’s a monster, but that he’s actually a “chill kind of guy.”

He faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced in May.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.
Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s