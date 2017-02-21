Police arrest man hiding in dumpster

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – At 8:05 Tuesday Morning Eaton Police received a call of a suspicious a vehicle on Lexington Ave.

A traffic stop led to Eric C. Lewis fleeing from officers on foot towards the area of Bruce and East Elementary Schools.

According to Eaton Police, the Eaton Community Schools went on lockdown and the school buildings were searched to ensure they were safe before students were taken to class.

This resulted a minor delay and officers eventually learned that Lewis never attempted to enter the school buildings. He was later found hiding inside a dumpster and arrested.

Lewis had a warrant for his arrest and has now been booked into Preble County Jail on additional charges.

