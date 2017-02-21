Police arrest man hiding in dumpster

By Published: Updated:
Eric C. Lewis (Courtesy: Eaton Police)
Eric C. Lewis (Courtesy: Eaton Police)

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – At 8:05 Tuesday Morning Eaton Police received a call of a suspicious a vehicle on Lexington Ave.

A traffic stop led to Eric C. Lewis fleeing from officers on foot towards the area of Bruce and East Elementary Schools.

According to Eaton Police, the Eaton Community Schools went on lockdown and the school buildings were searched to ensure they were safe before students were taken to class.

This resulted a minor delay and officers eventually learned that Lewis never attempted to enter the school buildings. He was later found hiding inside a dumpster and arrested.

Lewis had a warrant for his arrest and has now been booked into Preble County Jail on additional charges.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s