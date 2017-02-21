Police in Greenville search for robbery suspect

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Greenville were called to a robbery at a gas station Sunday.

The robbery happened at the Speedway in the 200 block of Wagner Avenue around 4:20 a.m.

Police were able to identify a suspect in the robbery. Eric Higgins, Jr., 28 from Piqua now has an arrest warrant issued against him.

If you know anything about this incident or where Eric Higgins can be found you are asked to call police.

