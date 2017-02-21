Police looking for 3 suspects after man shot in the face

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are looking for three women in connection with a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell 2 NEWS a man was shot in the face in the 1200 block of Huffman Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, three women were seen running from the area. Police are looking for them now.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way and we will keep you updated as soon as we learn more about this developing story.

