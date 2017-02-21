Police: Son kills mother, tries to dismember her

ANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A Washington man accused of killing his mother and trying to dismember her was charged with murder on Tuesday morning.

Vancouver Police say 45-year-old Kenneth Moore killed his mother, 60-year-old Leisa Holt, and tried to dismember her to conceal his crime.

Holt died of blunt force trauma to the head and had cuts on her body.

Police were called to Holt’s home to do a welfare check on Friday. Officers approached the door and Moore pointed a shotgun at them. A SWAT team was called in and eventually got Moore out of the house.

Holt’s body was found inside. Cutting instruments were found near her body as well as chemicals like bleach.

