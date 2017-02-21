Raiders let lead slip away in loss at Northern Kentucky

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Cole Murray hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, Drew McDonald scored 18, including the go-ahead 3-point play with 40 seconds to go, and Northern Kentucky rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat Wright State 83-76 on Tuesday night.

Lavone Holland II had 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, five rebounds and six assists for Northern Kentucky (19-10, 10-6 Horizon League), which has won five of its last six.

McDonald hit a pair of free throws, and Jordan Garnett scored five points during, a 9-0 run that gave the Norse a 72-67 lead with 3:52 left. Grant Benzinger’s 3-pointer capped a 7-2 run by Wright State to tie it about 2 1/2 minutes later and, after a jumper by Holland, Mark Alstork hit two foul shots to make it 76-all. Holland then found McDonald who was fouled as he made a layup and converted the 3-point play before he and Holland each hit a pair of free throws to cap the scoring.

Alstork scored 24 and Benzinger added 20 points for Wright State (19-10, 10-6), but the duo combined to make just 12 of 35 field-goal attempts.

NKU and the Raiders are now tied, a half-game behind third-place Green Bay, in the conference standings.

