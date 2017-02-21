Rally asks Rep. Mike Turner to hold town hall

Dayton Indivisible For All holds rally demanding Rep. Mike Turner hold town hall with constituents. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald).

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of people gathered in downtown Dayton Tuesday morning to demand Rep. Mike Turner hold a town hall.

Dayton Indivisible For All organized the rally. The organization said it has been working to convince Rep. Turner to meet with local constituents in Dayton.

Tuesday morning’s rally is taking place outside of Rep. Turner’s office. People are holding signs saying “Mike is missing” and “Mike! Where are you?”

The organization is a local chapter of a national group that has formed since the inauguration of President Trump.

