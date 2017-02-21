Sources: Kasich to meet with President Trump Friday tentatively

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, following a ceremony where President Barack Obama honored the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team, answers questions from reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington. In the weeks before President-elect Donald Trump's Jan. 20, 2017, inauguration, Kasich has emerged from a period of retreat after conceding his presidential ambitions for a second time. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
WASHINGTON (CNN) – Ohio Gov. John Kasich is tentatively slated to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, three sources familiar with the plan told CNN Monday.

A Kasich adviser said the White House didn’t offer an explicit agenda for the meeting.

A senior administration official said the meeting is still tentative but is likely to be a private sitdown between Kasich, the President and possibly Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. The official described the meeting as long overdue.

Kasich, who challenged Trump for the GOP nomination, was sharply critical of his rival’s policies on the campaign trail. He described then-candidate Trump as “somebody that doesn’t understand foreign policy” and questioned his capability to be commander in chief.

Despite serving as the sitting governor of Ohio, Kasich boycotted the GOP convention in Cleveland. When it came time to cast his ballot, Kasich wrote in the name of 2008 Republican nominee John McCain rather than Trump.

He hasn’t been biting his tongue since Trump took office, either. On CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, Kasich criticized the Trump administration’s “loose words,” saying they are cause for concern worldwide.

