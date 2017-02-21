Standoff ends peacefully in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man barricaded himself inside a home in West Carrollton for several hours before surrendering to police.

Officers went to a house on Mayrose Drive around 4 a.m. on Tuesday on reports that a man was threatening to harm himself and other people.

After arriving on the scene, officers learned the man was armed and called SWAT for assistance.

After several hours, officers were able to get the man to come out and surrender.

“It ended very peacefully,” West Carrollton Deputy Police Chief David Wessling said. “There were no injuries, no harm to anybody.”

“The SWAT team was able to talk to him on the phone and he willingly came out.”

Police did not identify the suspect, but did say he was a man in his 40s. No charges have been filed yet, but Wessling says these types of situations often lead to charges like menacing or inducing panic.

Wessling says a woman was in the house was able to get out before police arrived.