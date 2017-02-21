Stolen car set on fire in Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A call about a brush fire led authorities to a stolen vehicle in Jefferson Township early on Tuesday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on Colgate Avenue around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle on fire behind a vacant home. The Jefferson Township Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.

Further investigation showed the vehicle was a stolen Jaguar. Investigators say the fire was the result of arson.

The car was a total loss.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

 

 

