The Spicy Olive’s Ribollita

1 pound of large white beans, butter beans or dried lima beans, soaked overnight

1 bunch kale rinsed and chopped

1 large onion diced

1 whole clove garlic + 4 cloves minced

1 large red pepper, diced

2 medium zucchinis, chopped

1 cup torn basil leaves

1/2 cup The Spicy Olive’s UP Single Varietal EVOO

1/4 cup The Spicy Olive’s Milanese Gremolata Infused Olive Oil

2 quarts chicken stock/broth or vegetable stock

4 large tomatoes skinned, seeded and diced, or 1-28 oz. can diced tomatoes in juice

1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano Cheese

1/2 cup chopped flat leaf parsley

1 loaf of chewy crusty bread

Fresh ground pepper and sea salt to taste.

