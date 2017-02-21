The Spicy Olive’s Ribollita

1 pound of large white beans, butter beans or dried lima beans, soaked overnight
1 bunch kale rinsed and chopped
1 large onion diced
1 whole clove garlic + 4 cloves minced
1 large red pepper, diced
2 medium zucchinis, chopped
1 cup torn basil leaves
1/2 cup The Spicy Olive’s UP Single Varietal EVOO
1/4 cup The Spicy Olive’s Milanese Gremolata Infused Olive Oil
2 quarts chicken stock/broth or vegetable stock
4 large tomatoes skinned, seeded and diced, or 1-28 oz. can diced tomatoes in juice
1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano Cheese
1/2 cup chopped flat leaf parsley
1 loaf of chewy crusty bread
Fresh ground pepper and sea salt to taste.
