West Carrollton to hold forum on superintendent search Wednesday

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton City School District will hold a community forum Wednesday on its search for a new superintendent.

Dr. Rusty Clifford, who has been superintendent there for 18 years, announced his resignation Feb. 3.

The Board of Education is looking for its next superintendent to start Aug. 1. The position requires an Ohio Superintendent’s license. A doctoral degree is preferred but not required.

The deadline to apply for the position is March 3. Interviews will be conducted March 6 through April 15. The Board of Education is aiming to announce the next superintendent in May.

Wednesday’s forum will be from 6-7 p.m. in the West Carrollton High School Guiler Auditorium.

