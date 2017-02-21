West Carrollton to hold forum on superintendent search Wednesday

By Published: Updated:
West Carrollton school buses. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)
West Carrollton school buses. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton City School District will hold a community forum Wednesday on its search for a new superintendent.

Dr. Rusty Clifford, who has been superintendent there for 18 years, announced his resignation Feb. 3.

The Board of Education is looking for its next superintendent to start Aug. 1. The position requires an Ohio Superintendent’s license. A doctoral degree is preferred but not required.

The deadline to apply for the position is March 3. Interviews will be conducted March 6 through April 15. The Board of Education is aiming to announce the next superintendent in May.

Wednesday’s forum will be from 6-7 p.m. in the West Carrollton High School Guiler Auditorium.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s