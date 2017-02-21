Wright State University to celebrate opening of new school

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University is introducing a new school to prepare students to be engaged world citizens.

The university’s departments of political science and urban affairs and geography will form the new School of Public and International Affairs. SPIA is a multidisciplinary collaboration for studying public policy, politics, law, governance, management and other public interests at local through international levels.

The school will include the Master of Public Administration, International and Comparative Politics graduate program, International Studies program and the Nonprofit Administration and Geographic Information Science certificate programs.

The school has 246 undergraduate and 115 graduate students.

The College of Liberal Arts is celebrating the opening of the new school with a public reception Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. in the Student Union Apollo Room.