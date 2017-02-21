Wright State University to celebrate opening of new school

By Published: Updated:
Wright State University Nutter Center. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)
Wright State University Nutter Center. (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University is introducing a new school to prepare students to be engaged world citizens.

The university’s departments of political science and urban affairs and geography will form the new School of Public and International Affairs. SPIA is a multidisciplinary collaboration for studying public policy, politics, law, governance, management and other public interests at local through international levels.

The school will include the Master of Public Administration, International and Comparative Politics graduate program, International Studies program and the Nonprofit Administration and Geographic Information Science certificate programs.

The school has 246 undergraduate and 115 graduate students.

The College of Liberal Arts is celebrating the opening of the new school with a public reception Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. in the Student Union Apollo Room.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s