Wright State University to honor local Paralympic gold medalist

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University will honor Paralympic gold medalist Grace Norman Friday.

The university will hold a ceremony at 7:15 p.m., minutes before the Raiders host Valparaiso University in men’s basketball.

Norman won gold and bronze medals at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She won the gold in the triathlon and the bronze in the 400-meter race last summer.

Norman will interact with fans at the game. She will take pictures with fans and sign autographs on the concourse at halftime.

Norman is a freshman nursing student at Cedarville University.