Dayton German Club announces new venue for Germanfest Picnic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2017 Dayton Germanfest Picnic will be held at RiverScape Metropark in downtown Dayton.

Previously, the event had been held at Carillon Park. In January, Dayton History cut ties with Dayton German Club. At the time, Dayton History said the park loses thousands of dollars by hosting the picnic there.

The chairperson said the club received more than 30 suggestions on new locations for the event. They selected RiverScape MetroPark with the help of a survey conducted on Facebook.

“The Celtic Fest and other festivals have put RiverScape MetroPark on the map as Dayton’s favorite spot to celebrate,” Chairperson John Koerner said in a statement on the festival’s website. “We look forward to building on that tradition, and infusing it with our own special German ambiance.”

Germanfest Picnic will be held Aug. 11-13 this year. It will feature extended hours. It will be open Aug. 11 from 5-11 p.m.; Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

