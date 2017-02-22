Dayton native, NBA champ, never forgets home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get ready to climb.

March 11 will be the 2017 Cole Climb at Kettering Tower. Participants will make the trek up 30 flights of stairs, or 600 steps, for a great cause. You can go for time or just for fun.

It all benefits the Norris Cole Foundation.

“It promotes family, health and wellness,” said Cole. He said family is everything to him, and he wanted to host an event that parents and their kids can do together. He said Dayton firefighters and police officers will be participating too.

Cole is a Dayton native, and two-time NBA champ, winning in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat.

His foundation supports kids, families, communities and promotes physical health.

Cole maintains an active presence in the Dayton area; coming home often to hold camps, benefits and meet with local kids.

“Giving back to the next generation is key if you want to continue the cycle of success,” said Cole.

Registration for the Cole Climb is underway. For more information click here.