Deputies identify suspect who left dead man outside Troy hospital

Virgil Corbin (Photo: Miami County Sheriff's Office)
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they have learned who left a dead man outside a hospital in January.

Investigators say Virgil Corbin, 48 from Dayton is the person who left 59-year-old Terry Sims at the entrance of Upper Valley Medical Center on January 29.

Sims, also from Dayton, was deceased when a nurse found him on her way to work.

An autopsy was performed and the toxicology results are pending, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation will be presented to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

