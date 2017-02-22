Harrison Twp road reopens after car hits power pole

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A stretch of North Main Street in Harrison Township has reopened after a crash shut the road down for several hours.

A car slammed into a power pole in the 5600 block of North Main Street around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The road was closed between Philadelphia Drive and Carson Avenue until around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday so DP&L could replace the pole.

One person was injured in the crash and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. Police did not release that person’s condition.

The crash is under investigation.