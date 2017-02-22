How to save $8.62 from your Amazon order today

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo)
(WDTN Photo)

SEATTLE (WDTN) – Amazon for the second straight year ranked #1 in the annual Harris Corporate Reputation Poll and wants to thank its customers with a discount.

The survey, conducted by Harris Poll, surveys more than 23,000 people across the U.S. on six dimensions of corporate reputation:

  1. Emotional Appeal
  2. Workplace Environment
  3. Products & Services
  4. Financial Performance
  5. Vision & Leadership
  6. Social Responsibility

Respondents rated Amazon “excellent” in all six.

Amazon has now ranked in the top 10 for nine straight years and this year earned a record-high score of 86.27 for the 18-year survey.

To thank customers, Amazon is offering a discount today of $8.62 on orders of $50 or more. Customers can take advantage of the discount by entering the code BIGTHANKS at checkout.

RELATED: Amazon to create 100k new jobs over next 18 months

“A huge thank you to customers—we’re energized by this recognition and will keep working and inventing on your behalf,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “And congratulations to all Amazonians—these accolades are a direct result of the whole team’s obsession over customers, pioneering spirit, commitment to operational excellence and willingness to lean into bold bets.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s