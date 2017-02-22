How to save $8.62 from your Amazon order today

SEATTLE (WDTN) – Amazon for the second straight year ranked #1 in the annual Harris Corporate Reputation Poll and wants to thank its customers with a discount.

The survey, conducted by Harris Poll, surveys more than 23,000 people across the U.S. on six dimensions of corporate reputation:

Emotional Appeal Workplace Environment Products & Services Financial Performance Vision & Leadership Social Responsibility

Respondents rated Amazon “excellent” in all six.

Amazon has now ranked in the top 10 for nine straight years and this year earned a record-high score of 86.27 for the 18-year survey.

To thank customers, Amazon is offering a discount today of $8.62 on orders of $50 or more. Customers can take advantage of the discount by entering the code BIGTHANKS at checkout.

“A huge thank you to customers—we’re energized by this recognition and will keep working and inventing on your behalf,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “And congratulations to all Amazonians—these accolades are a direct result of the whole team’s obsession over customers, pioneering spirit, commitment to operational excellence and willingness to lean into bold bets.”