Man tells police someone fired a shot, stole his car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man told police someone fired a shot at him and stole his car Tuesday.

The incident happened just after noon Tuesday in the 800 block of St. Agnes Avenue Tuesday.

According to a police report on the incident, a man told police he was sitting in his car on Rossiter Avenue between 12:00 and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when a red sedan approached.

The man told police someone in the red car fired a shot at him while he was inside his car. He said he immediately got out and ran away, leaving the keys inside the car.

The victim said he saw the red car turn around and someone get out of the vehicle but he kept running. When he returned to the area his white, 2011 Dodge Charger was gone.

The man called family members to help him. They picked him up and the police were called, according to the report.

Police officers responded to the call and while they were speaking with the victim, another family member called to say she spotted the car in the 1000 block of Rossiter Avenue. Officers went to that area and found the car with a bullet hole in the windshield.

The officer noted in the report that part of the bumper was missing as well. The same report says another Dayton Police officer found a stop sign nearby had been struck earlier in the day and part of a white bumper was found at the scene.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Police are still investigating.

