Michigan man finds ‘golden ticket of Cheetos’

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man is debating what to do with the “‘golden ticket’ of Cheetos” he discovered Wednesday.

Joshua Runey told WDTN’s sister station WOOD-TV he bought a snack size bag of Cheetos Puffs at the Grand Haven Wal-Mart Wednesday afternoon. When he opened the bag, he found a giant Cheeto he says is about 8 inches long.

Runey said he has no plans to eat the Cheeto since so many people touched it. Some people have told him he should sell it after a Harambe-shaped Cheeto that sold for $99,900 on eBay earlier this month.

