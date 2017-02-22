New rehab center opens in Xenia across from the courthouse.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – An Increase in overdoses in Greene County has led to a third rehab center opening in Xenia.

The new rehabilitation center is unique because it is located right across the street from the Greene County courts as well as the police station.

The hope is that patients will seek help as soon as possible.

DeCoach Rehabilitation hopes this location will help solve the biggest problem facing rehab centers; getting people in the door.

People facing addiction can receive treatment as well as personal and family counseling at DeCoach.

As opioid abuse skyrockets nationwide,DeCoach Community Outreach Manager, Lisa Bowlin says the need for more treatment centers in Xenia and beyond will continue to grow.

“It’s difficult because there is such a need. There is so many people out there that has this disease and they don’t know where to turn to or they are embarrassed. On a personal level, it’s extremely hard because you want to reach out to everyone the same way, and you may not be able to,” said Bowlin.

As drug abuse increases, more physicians are needed too fill that demand. DeCoach rehab center says they see anywhere from two to twenty patients any given day.