Ohio third grader dies from flu complications

Rick Reitzel Published: Updated:
korbynweb

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 9-year- old boy taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital over the weekend has died from complications related to the flu.

According to his family, Korbyn Mathias was playing on a trampoline in his backyard on Saturday. Then his mother told her friend Nicole Strine, he had a cough and difficulty breathing that evening. Korbyn was rushed to Marion General Hospital where he was stabilized and then taken by helicopter to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was declared brain-dead on Monday.

Family friend Nicole Strine said,  9-year-old Korbyn Mathias’ organs are being donated to several people in need giving some relief to his family who are grieving his sudden death.

“He wanted to be a paramedic, he wanted to help people, so his parents agreed that him donating his organs would be the best thing,”  Strine said.

She said the family was able to donate his organs including his heart and eyes to eight different people.

“They are very happy that this tragedy of losing him can be turned into something even greater,” said Strine.

Korbyn’s mother Beth also suffers from asthma and Strine said she understands the symptoms, but said no one knew he had the flu too.

“He had an asthma attack, tried his inhaler didn’t work. Tried a nebulizer didn’t work. His mom was getting him ready to go to the hospital and he said ‘Mommy I can’t,’ and passed out, and she had to do CPR.” Strine said.

Beth Mathias told her Korbyn had stopped breathing and was turning blue. She said the ambulance was there in six minutes.

PHOTOS: Korbyn Mathias

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s